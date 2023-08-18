Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Sunday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Computershare’s previous final dividend of $0.30.

Computershare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Get Computershare alerts:

About Computershare

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

Receive News & Ratings for Computershare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computershare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.