Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,386 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Conduent worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 31.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 5.5% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 124,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNDT. StockNews.com began coverage on Conduent in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Conduent Stock Performance

CNDT opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $694.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Conduent Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $915.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

