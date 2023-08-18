Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 20,591 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $477,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in Xylem by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Xylem by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Xylem by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of XYL stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

