Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 73,697 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 76.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,697 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of LKQ worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 204.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.34. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $59.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.03.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

