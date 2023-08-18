Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 694,071 The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 694,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Western Union as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,727,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,587,000 after acquiring an additional 532,441 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,439,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,069 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 343,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 61,641 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Western Union had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 116.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

WU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

