Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 202.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,166 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $9,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EDU. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EDU. StockNews.com began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

NYSE EDU opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.22. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $860.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.96 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 4.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

