Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,084,359 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,632 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ADT were worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 364.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,613 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the first quarter worth $636,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 49.7% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,938 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 29,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the first quarter worth $299,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ADT from $9.60 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

ADT Stock Performance

ADT stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.67 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. ADT’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

