Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 492,042 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 183.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,042 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of DISH Network worth $7,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 144,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 699.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 39,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco acquired 300,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 304,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,852. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco acquired 300,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 304,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,852. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,047 shares of company stock valued at $320,135 over the last ninety days. 55.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

DISH opened at $6.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.83. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.06%. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

