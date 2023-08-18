Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 58,563 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 237,986 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,563 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,831 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $42.95 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.06.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

