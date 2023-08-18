Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 57,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,973,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.75.

Shares of WSM opened at $131.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $170.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.27.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

