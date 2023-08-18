Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,336 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $8,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 106,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 53.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 388,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after acquiring an additional 135,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $793,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $34.92 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $54.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.12.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.10 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 220.54% and a negative net margin of 178.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $76,700.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,290.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $76,700.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,290.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $27,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,138.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,375 shares of company stock worth $118,756 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

