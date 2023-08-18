Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $62,000.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $174.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.69. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.73 and a 1-year high of $274.90.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.76) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. Karuna Therapeutics’s revenue was down 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.17) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $2,010,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,100.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $2,704,136.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,100.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,810 shares of company stock worth $4,930,476 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $249.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.17.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

