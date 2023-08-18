Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Colliers International Group worth $7,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth $72,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Trading Down 1.3 %

CIGI stock opened at $106.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.16 and a twelve month high of $130.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.67 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.47.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIGI. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

