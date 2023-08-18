Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,025 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.74% of Hess Midstream worth $9,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,976,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,148,000 after acquiring an additional 675,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after buying an additional 659,514 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 6,949.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after buying an additional 518,968 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Income Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,870,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,025,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,611,000 after buying an additional 361,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HESM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hess Midstream from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James started coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Shares of HESM opened at $28.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.59. Hess Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.31 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6011 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.60%.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

