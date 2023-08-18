Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $7.36 Million Investment in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 340,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 829,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 626.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 356,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 307,153 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 874.9% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 589,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,751,000 after purchasing an additional 529,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $57,128.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,007,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $57,128.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,822 shares in the company, valued at $14,007,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Peacock sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $120,548.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,374 shares in the company, valued at $603,750.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 960,669 shares of company stock worth $24,970,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Get Our Latest Report on DBX

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.46. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $28.68.

Dropbox Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.