Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 11,645 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $9,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,816,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,865,000 after acquiring an additional 97,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,909,000 after acquiring an additional 16,222 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 993,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $986,161.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,892.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $986,161.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,892.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total value of $357,113.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,338.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,274 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of MANH opened at $185.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.82 and a beta of 1.57. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $107.18 and a one year high of $208.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.07.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $231.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.43 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.18% and a net margin of 17.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.50.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

