Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 26,140 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Bath & Body Works worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,326,000 after purchasing an additional 484,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,612,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,235 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,321,000 after acquiring an additional 726,384 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,762,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,392,000 after acquiring an additional 469,358 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.94.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:BBWI opened at $36.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average is $37.89. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.