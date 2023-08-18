Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 9,905 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 516,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,905 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $8,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 645.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

Shares of INSM opened at $21.97 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.68). Insmed had a negative net margin of 258.22% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. The business had revenue of $77.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $173,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $173,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $170,886.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,352.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,589 shares of company stock valued at $359,332 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

