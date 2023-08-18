Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,139 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 155,479 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of BOX worth $8,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth about $9,767,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 71.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 201.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 108.8% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 16,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

BOX Price Performance

NYSE:BOX opened at $30.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average of $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.08, a PEG ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.01. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $86,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 155,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,560.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $86,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 155,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,560.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,078,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,896,667.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,671,910. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

