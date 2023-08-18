Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) PT Raised to C$2,850.00 at Raymond James

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James to C$2,850.00 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CNSWF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,950.00 to C$3,150.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Constellation Software to C$3,300.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$3,250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at $1,956.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,048.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,922.48. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of $1,280.00 and a 52 week high of $2,198.98.

Shares of Constellation Software are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, August 23rd. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, August 23rd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $11.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 59.22% and a net margin of 6.44%.

Constellation Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.44%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

