Contrasting DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) and Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) and Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Squarespace’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIRTT Environmental Solutions $172.16 million 0.20 -$54.96 million ($0.25) -1.31 Squarespace $866.97 million 4.72 -$252.22 million ($1.62) -18.67

DIRTT Environmental Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Squarespace. Squarespace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DIRTT Environmental Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Squarespace has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Squarespace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIRTT Environmental Solutions -12.81% -150.32% -15.10% Squarespace -23.60% -2.24% 0.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Squarespace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIRTT Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Squarespace 0 7 8 0 2.53

DIRTT Environmental Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 205.44%. Squarespace has a consensus target price of $34.08, indicating a potential upside of 12.65%. Given DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DIRTT Environmental Solutions is more favorable than Squarespace.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.8% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of Squarespace shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.1% of Squarespace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DIRTT Environmental Solutions beats Squarespace on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls. It serves retail, technology, hospitality, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, education, government, military, professional, and financial service sectors. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence. It serves a range of industries and sizes from sole proprietors to enterprises. Squarespace, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

