Contrasting VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) and Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) and Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VerifyMe and Streamline Health Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VerifyMe $19.58 million 0.56 -$14.40 million ($0.31) -3.58 Streamline Health Solutions $24.89 million 2.75 -$11.38 million ($0.23) -5.04

Streamline Health Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than VerifyMe. Streamline Health Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VerifyMe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VerifyMe 0 0 2 0 3.00 Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for VerifyMe and Streamline Health Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

VerifyMe currently has a consensus price target of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 156.76%. Streamline Health Solutions has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 158.62%. Given Streamline Health Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Streamline Health Solutions is more favorable than VerifyMe.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of VerifyMe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of VerifyMe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VerifyMe and Streamline Health Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VerifyMe -11.23% -19.54% -13.40% Streamline Health Solutions -47.32% -35.03% -19.38%

Volatility and Risk

VerifyMe has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Streamline Health Solutions has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Streamline Health Solutions beats VerifyMe on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc., together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions. The VerifyMe Solutions segment offers technology solutions to connect brands with consumers allowing brand owners to gather business intelligence while engaging directly with their consumers. Its solutions provide brand protection and supply chain functions, such as counterfeit prevention, traceability, consumer engagement solutions, and authentication for labels, packaging, and products, as well as tamper-proof labels. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers predictive analytics for optimizing delivery of time and temperature sensitive perishable products. This segment's products include PeriTrack customer dashboard, an integrated web portal tool gives its customers an in-depth look at their shipping activities based on real-time data. It also provides call center, pre-transit, post-delivery, and weather/traffic services. The company has a strategic partnership with INX International Ink Company. The company was formerly known as LaserLock Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to VerifyMe, Inc. in July 2015. VerifyMe, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management. It also provides auditing and coding, software, and professional services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

