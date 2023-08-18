Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stake Lowered by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,057 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.6% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,370,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,755 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,919,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,569,000 after purchasing an additional 72,898 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CORT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.51.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $117.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $121,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $121,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hazel Hunt sold 20,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $631,854.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,479.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,717 shares of company stock worth $1,740,367 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.