CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) EVP Sells $51,700.00 in Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,215.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CoreCivic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.21). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $463.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CXW. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

