Cormark Weighs in on Air Canada’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Cormark upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Air Canada in a report released on Monday, August 14th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AC. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.54.

Air Canada Stock Performance

AC opened at C$22.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$24.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.63. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$16.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

