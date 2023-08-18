Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Corteva by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,287,000 after buying an additional 3,438,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Corteva by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,644,000 after buying an additional 746,972 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,216,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,953,000 after buying an additional 390,777 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $328,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $50.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.95 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.76.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

