Critical Contrast: Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) vs. Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY)

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) and Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Group International and Suncorp Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Group International -11.90% -7.65% -0.94% Suncorp Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Argo Group International and Suncorp Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Group International 1 1 0 0 1.50 Suncorp Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

Argo Group International currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.01%. Given Argo Group International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Argo Group International is more favorable than Suncorp Group.

This table compares Argo Group International and Suncorp Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Group International $1.75 billion 0.60 -$175.20 million ($5.71) -5.20 Suncorp Group N/A N/A N/A $0.38 22.62

Suncorp Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Argo Group International. Argo Group International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suncorp Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Suncorp Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Argo Group International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Suncorp Group beats Argo Group International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products. The company also provides directors and officers liability, errors and omissions liability, and employment practices liability insurance; international casualty and motor treaties insurance; professional indemnity and medical malpractice insurance; direct and facultative excess insurance, North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance products. It markets its products through wholesale and retail agents, managing general agents, brokers, and third-party intermediaries. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products. The Suncorp Bank segment offers banking services, such as commercial, agribusiness, small business, and home loans; savings and transaction accounts; foreign exchange services; and treasury products and services. The Suncorp New Zealand segment provides general and life insurance products comprising home and contents, motor, commercial property, public liability and professional indemnity, life, trauma, total and permanent disablement, and income protection. The company was formerly known as Suncorp-Metway Limited and changed its name to Suncorp Group Limited in December 2010. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

