Critical Review: Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) versus Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) and Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Essentra and Adyen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essentra $1.32 billion 0.45 $36.99 million N/A N/A Adyen $6.19 billion 4.94 $555.76 million N/A N/A

Adyen has higher revenue and earnings than Essentra.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of Adyen shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Essentra and Adyen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essentra N/A N/A N/A Adyen N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Essentra and Adyen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essentra 0 0 2 0 3.00 Adyen 0 6 3 0 2.33

Essentra presently has a consensus price target of $255.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12,778.79%. Adyen has a consensus price target of $1,760.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17,749.90%. Given Adyen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adyen is more favorable than Essentra.

Volatility and Risk

Essentra has a beta of -0.7, indicating that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adyen has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adyen beats Essentra on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essentra

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; fleet; fibre management; and furniture fittings. It also provides gasketing, toggle clamps, and enclosure accessories; handles, knobs, and positioning components; masking tapes, hooks, and bags; hose clamps, O-rings and O-ring kits, and hose protection products; LED mounting, light pipes and lens; LED spacers; locks, latches, catches, and hinges; pipe and flange protection essentra products; tube inserts, connectors, and ferrules; and vibration mounts, dampers, and slide bearings, as well as handwheels. The company offers its products for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products. The company was formerly known as Filtrona plc and changed its name to Essentra plc in June 2013. Essentra plc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing. It serves digital, mobility, platforms and marketplace, retail, food and beverages, subscription, and hospital businesses. Adyen N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

