Critical Survey: DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) & HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) and DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.6% of HealthStream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of DigitalOcean shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of HealthStream shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of DigitalOcean shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

HealthStream has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalOcean has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthStream 0 1 1 0 2.50 DigitalOcean 2 5 6 0 2.31

HealthStream presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.44%. DigitalOcean has a consensus price target of $47.58, suggesting a potential upside of 47.59%. Given DigitalOcean’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DigitalOcean is more favorable than HealthStream.

Profitability

This table compares HealthStream and DigitalOcean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthStream 4.70% 3.45% 2.34% DigitalOcean -5.27% -20.25% 1.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HealthStream and DigitalOcean’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthStream $266.83 million 2.46 $12.09 million $0.42 50.98 DigitalOcean $576.32 million 4.97 -$24.28 million ($0.43) -74.98

HealthStream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DigitalOcean. DigitalOcean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthStream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HealthStream beats DigitalOcean on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services. The company also provides applications for learning, performance appraisal, competency management, disclosure management, clinical assessment and development, simulation-based education, quality management, and industry training. In addition, it offers VerityStream that delivers enterprise-class solutions to transform the healthcare provider experience for ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care facilities, clinics, medical groups, and other healthcare organizations; EchoCredentialing and MSOW platforms that manage medical staff credentialing, enrollment, and privileging processes for hospitals; and EchoOneApp, a provider enrollment platform for medical groups. Further, the company provides CredentialMyDoc, a credentialing and enrollment SaaS solution for medical groups and surgery centers; and CredentialStream, a SaaS-based provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment solution. It offers its solutions in healthcare industry companies that include private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies through direct sales teams. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings. Its users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. The company's customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

