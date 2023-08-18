CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:CTO opened at $16.55 on Thursday. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is -490.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTO. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1,673.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.