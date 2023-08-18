CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
CTO Realty Growth Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSE:CTO opened at $16.55 on Thursday. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.
CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is -490.31%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CTO Realty Growth Company Profile
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.
