CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

CVR Partners Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE UAN opened at $80.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $849.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.59. CVR Partners has a 1 year low of $76.28 and a 1 year high of $139.99.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $4.14 per share. This represents a $16.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.76%.

Institutional Trading of CVR Partners

About CVR Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 508.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

