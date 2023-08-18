CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE UAN opened at $80.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $849.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.59. CVR Partners has a 1 year low of $76.28 and a 1 year high of $139.99.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $4.14 per share. This represents a $16.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.76%.
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
