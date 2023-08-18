CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for CytomX Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for CytomX Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $3.15 to $3.19 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.40.

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $99.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CX-2051, a conditionally activated ADC that targets epithelial cell adhesion molecule-expressing epithelial cancers; and CX-801, a dually masked, conditionally activated version of Interferon alpha-2b therapy for a range of tumor types.

