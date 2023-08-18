Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $5.22

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.22, but opened at $5.38. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 401,162 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DADA. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.73 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dada Nexus
Dada Nexus Stock Up 1.3 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 57.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,493,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,496 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 4.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,414,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,368,000 after purchasing an additional 314,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 300,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,136,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 696,530 shares during the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dada Nexus
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dada Nexus
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.