Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $5.22

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.22, but opened at $5.38. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 401,162 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DADA. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.73 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Stock Up 1.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 57.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,493,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,496 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 4.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,414,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,368,000 after purchasing an additional 314,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 300,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,136,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 696,530 shares during the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dada Nexus

(Get Free Report)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.