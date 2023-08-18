Definity Financial Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DFY. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.50 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.85.

TSE DFY opened at C$37.80 on Wednesday. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.09 and a 52 week high of C$40.95. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market cap of C$4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

