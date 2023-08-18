Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 2.1 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,992 shares of company stock worth $2,116,582. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

