Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.58) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DSGN. Wedbush lowered shares of Design Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Design Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Securities cut shares of Design Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Design Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.20.

Design Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Design Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ DSGN opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.37. Design Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 33.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 38,739 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 32.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 107.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

