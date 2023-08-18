Deterra Royalties Limited (DRR) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.17 on September 18th

Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.169 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.
Deterra Royalties Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 113.19 and a quick ratio of 210.68.
Insider Buying and Selling at Deterra Royalties
In related news, insider Julian Andrews 33,692 shares of Deterra Royalties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. Insiders own 20.36% of the company’s stock.
Deterra Royalties Company Profile
Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. It is also involved in the management and growth of a portfolio of royalty assets across bulk commodities, base, and battery metals. The company holds interest in a portfolio of six royalties over the Mining Area C, Yoongarillup/Yalyalup, Eneabba, Wonnerup, and St Ives.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Deterra Royalties
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Institutions Shop For This High-Yield Value And Sell Another
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Did Tapestry Just Become A Dip Buying Opportunity?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- The Next Meme Stock: 6 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
Receive News & Ratings for Deterra Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deterra Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.