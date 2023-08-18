Deun Jona M. Van Sells 785 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) Director Deun Jona M. Van sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $74,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 531 shares in the company, valued at $50,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NNI stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.82. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 51.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Nelnet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

