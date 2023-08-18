Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 55.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DB shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.2 %

DB stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

