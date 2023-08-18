Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Target Price to $15.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TSE. StockNews.com raised shares of Trinseo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.20.

Trinseo Stock Performance

Trinseo Cuts Dividend

Shares of TSE stock opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinseo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,351,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trinseo by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,257,000 after buying an additional 348,143 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Trinseo by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,037,000 after buying an additional 333,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,310,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trinseo by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 739,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after buying an additional 306,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

