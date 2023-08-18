DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 48.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,282 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $421,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,248,000 after buying an additional 2,242,846 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $151,538,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after buying an additional 992,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in DexCom by 2,293.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 979,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $110,959,000 after purchasing an additional 938,909 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.94.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $107.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $78.94 and a one year high of $139.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $43,398.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,043,014.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total transaction of $53,798.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,507,793.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $43,398.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,043,014.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,189 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

