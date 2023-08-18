DHT (NYSE:DHT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

DHT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DHT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.66. DHT has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of -0.13.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.95 million. DHT had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DHT will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 8,080.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,523,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,166,000 after buying an additional 4,467,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DHT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,636,000 after buying an additional 1,731,800 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of DHT by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,328,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,436,000 after buying an additional 1,491,365 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of DHT by 114.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,596,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,064,000 after buying an additional 1,387,800 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 1,060.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,348,000 after buying an additional 1,383,318 shares during the period. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

