DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Gap Up to $9.62

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.62, but opened at $9.92. DHT shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 881,664 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DHT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.
DHT Trading Up 0.9 %
DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.95 million. DHT had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
DHT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.97%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,354,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of DHT by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 153,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 13,394 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the first quarter worth $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.
About DHT
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DHT
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.