DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Gap Up to $9.62

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $9.62, but opened at $9.92. DHT shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 881,664 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded DHT from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DHT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DHT from a "c+" rating to a "b" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

DHT Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.95 million. DHT had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.97%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,354,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of DHT by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 153,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 13,394 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the first quarter worth $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

(Get Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

