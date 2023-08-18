Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) PT Raised to $70.00

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Disc Medicine Opco’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.57) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.18) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($5.66) EPS.

IRON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRON opened at $51.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average is $34.58. Disc Medicine Opco has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $57.70.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Disc Medicine Opco will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Jacob Savage sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $406,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $57,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,090,772 shares in the company, valued at $50,284,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Jacob Savage sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $406,232.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,537,173 shares of company stock worth $72,610,759. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine Opco by 12,203.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Disc Medicine Opco during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

