Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $420.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DPZ. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $392.28.

DPZ stock opened at $382.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $362.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $417.23.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 36.58%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

