Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DCI. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $48.17 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.90.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 521.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

