Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Dover were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

NYSE:DOV opened at $139.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

