Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives $53.23 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.23.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.16, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.07. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.28.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $224,284.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $224,284.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 77,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $3,983,927.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,979.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,207,407 shares of company stock worth $943,913,963 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,452 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 41.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 55.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,232,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,456 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

