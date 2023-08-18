Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $76.83 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.29.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,025 shares of company stock worth $13,629,195 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EW. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

