Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $74.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aug 18th, 2023

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.19.

Several brokerages have commented on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Elastic from $76.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.89. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.00. Elastic has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $91.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $753,950.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,399,284.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $753,950.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,399,284.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $84,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,080.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,694 shares of company stock valued at $25,962,227 in the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Elastic by 830.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,975 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 29.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,634,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,842 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Elastic by 19,872.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,669,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,553 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Elastic by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,287,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,823,000 after acquiring an additional 877,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $40,308,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

